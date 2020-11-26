Business Process Automation and Robotic Process Automation are at the foundation of all digital business transformation. Some of the fastest growing companies develop RPA and BPA solutions.

SOTI has a tool that allows users to build an app to tackle many types of business processes without having any programming skills. Leveraging this piece of tech can quickly bring cost and time savings to just about any company. With some knowledge and best practices, more channel partners can bring this value to their customers to save them time and make money!

Moving forward, eChannelNEWS is going to be doubling down on to bring this area of technology to our channel community. Check out this interview we did with an association and some experts on what they are doing on the topic.

So much more to come……

We are lining up a full content calendar for 2021 on the topic. Subscribe to get the inside scoop as it happens!