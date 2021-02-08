Partnerprograms is a team of former agency operators and community experts who provide a very comprehensive program for SaaS teams in the early (or rebuilding) stages of their agency-focused partner program. Alex is a B2B growth expert and shows partner teams how to create better programs using strategies originating from B2B software user acquisition, conversion optimization, onboarding and communication techniques. He and his team also oversee the only agency community focused on growing through strategic alliances with technology providers called The Agency-Partners Collective. Inside, agencies find partner tracks, roundtables and offers from the category leaders Partnerprograms curates weekly.

