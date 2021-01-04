Julian Lee, President of Technoplanet, recently interviewed Mark Palmer and Charlie Pagliazzo of Granite Telecommunications, a $1.6 billion provider of communications services to multilocation businesses and government agencies.

They recently launched Granite Vision, a fully-managed mobile communications solution that delivers end-to-end business mobility management, including turnkey lifecycle management, expense management and help desk support for multiple carriers, devices and users.

They also announced the availability of Granite Guardian FlexEdge, a universal customer premises device that consolidates multiple network functions, such as firewall, SD-WAN, session border controller (SBC), cellular data router and more.

Granite Guardian FlexEdge is an enhancement to Granite Guardian, a comprehensive managed network solution that safeguards the availability and performance of business connections from WAN to LAN using an “as-a-service” delivery model. Granite Guardian includes services for Access Remediation, Local Area Network (LAN), Security and Wide Area Network (WAN) Optimization.

With Granite Guardian, organizations are able to reduce costs or reallocate talent by offloading network management to Granite’s Network Operations Center (NOC), which delivers 24/7 monitoring and management of network and devices from end-to-end across critical segments of enterprise networks.

