As we commence Cybersecurity month, Interac Corp. is revealing new insights into consumer behaviour and online activity, in particular when it comes to consumer confidence and cybersecurity literacy. According to the Interac Cybersecurity Month Survey, seniors are deemed those at the greatest risk of attacks with 81% of Canadians believing them to be the most vulnerable demographic. However, as we return to school and a shift to online learning, over half (55%) of Canadians believe students are at increased risk of online scams.

In these times of uncertainty, it’s clear fraudsters have become increasingly opportunistic. We’ve seen hackers taking advantage of Canadian’s vulnerability within the pandemic environment, attempting to trick consumers into revealing personal information, making donations to phony charities or clicking unknown links. However, the Interac research shows that although 84% of Canadians believe it’s more important now than ever before to understand cybersecurity risks, less than half (44%) are confident they can protect themselves.

Other key findings include:

Better armed for Cybersecurity attacks: Almost two in three Canadians (65%) have taken action to learn more about cybersecurity risks

Almost two in three Canadians (65%) have taken action to learn more about cybersecurity risks The unknown remains riskiest: 88% of Canadians believe opening emails from unknown senders is the riskiest behavior, with using the same password for multiple accounts placing a close second (81%) in terms of precarious behavior

88% of Canadians believe opening emails from unknown senders is the riskiest behavior, with using the same password for multiple accounts placing a close second (81%) in terms of precarious behavior Too busy to identify threats: Minimal online activity (24%) and a lack of time (29%) remain the leading factors in a gap when it comes to cybersecurity savviness

Minimal online activity (24%) and a lack of time (29%) remain the leading factors in a gap when it comes to cybersecurity savviness Low confidence leaving seniors exposed: Boomers (6%) hold the lowest confidence when it comes to feeling well equipped to protect themselves against threats

Boomers (6%) hold the lowest confidence when it comes to feeling well equipped to protect themselves against threats Virtual learning requires more cybersecurity education: Despite over half (55%) of Canadians believing students are at a higher risk due to a rise in virtual learning, students themselves don’t identify their increased exposure as a threat with only 18% of Gen Z voicing of concern

Despite over half (55%) of Canadians believing students are at a higher risk due to a rise in virtual learning, students themselves don’t identify their increased exposure as a threat with only 18% of Gen Z voicing of concern Lack of caution could leave younger generations vulnerable: Gen Z (45%) and Millennials (59%) could be exposed to the highest risk as both generations place lowest in terms of their perceptions of opening emails from unknown senders

