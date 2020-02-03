Red Box announces Ingram Micro as an authorized distributor of Red Box solutions for North America. Under the new alliance, Red Box and Ingram Micro are working together to educate and enable channel partners on the growing opportunity surrounding captured voice data.

Red Box is a dedicated voice specialist, focused on the capture of all voice communications across global enterprises, SMEs, and across both new and legacy systems. Its secure and resilient voice platform can be deployed in cloud, hybrid or on-premise environments and captures and secures millions of calls daily. Seamless integration with leading Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) tools, combined with an open API philosophy, ensures customers have complete sovereignty over both structured and unstructured voice data sets to leverage within their tools and applications of choice, such as such as CRM, compliance, business intelligence, AI and analytics tools, or even custom-built applications.

Stephen Yochum of Ingram Micro said that the Red Box platform is a smart addition to their unified communications portfolio, and together they will empower their channel partners with the insight and technology needed to identify, capture and access rich and quality voice data sets that can yield hugely valuable insights for organizations as part of digital transformation, CX improvement, sales, product and marketing optimization strategies.