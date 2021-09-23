Network Detection and Response (NDR), company Netography announced that industry luminary Martin Roesch has joined the company as CEO. With the addition of Roesch, CEO and co-founder Barrett Lyon will assume the role of Chief Architect and co-founder, alongside CTO and co-founder Dan Murphy.

Roesch is the creator of the open-source project Snort and the former Founder, CEO, and CTO of network security firm Sourcefire. That company commercialized the Snort software and was a pioneer in the industry, leading the open-core business model, intrusion prevention systems, next-generation firewalls, context-driven network security, and cloud-based advanced anti-malware technologies. Cisco acquired Sourcefire in 2013, where Roesch served as Chief Architect in the Security Business Group. Since leaving Cisco in 2019, Roesch has served as an investor and advisor to numerous companies in the security and infrastructure space.

“I am beyond excited at the opportunity ahead for Netography,” said Roesch. “In the past, this team went after the DDoS problem and essentially put an end to those kinds of attacks nation-state-directed. Now it’s time we take on the flood of data theft, ransomware, and nation-state-directed hacking that costs organizations billions of dollars per year in lost business and recovery efforts. We are redefining how networks are secured, and I am thrilled to join this talented, seasoned team to expand our customer and market footprint rapidly.”

Netography’s award-winning NDR is a genuine SaaS offering. There are no physical or virtual sensors or appliances to deploy and nothing to manage ever. The company’s technology deploys, runs, and scales using the full power of the cloud. Zero Trust models reduce the return on unwieldy full packet capture and deep packet inspection solutions, quickly rendering them obsolete. In real-time, Netography ingests metadata, enriches it, and detects attacks in a much simpler and easier to manage package than traditional network detection and response (NDR) solutions while providing reusable integrations to block, reroute, orchestrate, and inform or alert.

See more at www.netography.com