Data integrity experts Index Engines announced the latest enhancements to its ransomware detection and recovery software, CyberSense, to help organizations win the war against cyberattacks.

CyberSense provides advanced data analysis software that scans backup data to check integrity, monitors files to identify changes indicative of cyberattack, and provides forensic reporting to diagnose and recover from corruption.

CyberSense uses a combination of full-content-based analytics and machine learning to detect if an attack has occurred. If attack vectors are identified, CyberSense provides forensic tools to diagnose and recover, including reports on files that were impacted so they can be replaced with the last known good version to ensure business operations return to normal with minimal downtime

Among the performance enhancements are increased data throughput, new database workloads and aggregation to a central cloud repository.

Increased data throughput for the analysis of backup images, including virtual machine backups. The enhancements include increased parallelism to fully utilize the processing power of the CyberSense server including the ability to quickly determine if file within a backup was already analyzed in a previous backup, allowing it to be skipped over for analysis.

While real-time cyber protection solutions are designed to protect from an attack, protection gaps do occur. Metadata-only solutions can miss more sophisticated attack vectors, providing a false sense of confidence.

CyberSense is the only data analytics product on the market that validates the integrity inside all files and databases on the initial scan. CyberSense will detect even the most sophisticated corruption that hides inside files, providing 99.5 percent confidence in alerting an attack occurred.

CyberSense begins its attack detection workflow with comprehensive indexing. Every time CyberSense sees a new backup image, statistics are generated from that scan and compared to previous scans. These analytics are input into CyberSense’s machine learning model. The results are deterministic regarding the data’s integrity and if the data has been corrupted by a ransomware attack.

CyberSense also provides various reports and details that assist in the diagnosis and recovery from the attack. CyberSense provides the attack vector utilized to manipulate the data as well as a complete listing of suspect files that have been manipulated, providing an understanding of the breadth of the attack.

Additional information about how CyberSense adds a layer of protection on real-time ransomware and cyber protection solutions is available at https://indexengines.com.