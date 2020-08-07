Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. (IMT), a leading media technology provider, announced the appointments of Brian Morsch as senior vice president of worldwide sales and Greg Holick as vice president of product management for the company’s new software division. They will lead IMT’s advanced software division as it designs and develops innovative software tools and applications that automate and simplify business operations, workflows and hybrid cloud data management. These appointments come as the company looks to extend its leadership in technology services with new software products.

Brian Morsch will focus on building a large enterprise software sales organization and driving the go-to-market strategy for the software division and its newly introduced intelligent data mover, SoDA, across all industries. He will build IMT’s software presence in key vertical markets and develop strategic partnerships where SoDA can strengthen the overall data management experience for customers. Morsch came to IMT from Pure Storage, where he was the sales director for the FlashBlade product. Prior to that, he spent the majority of his career at Quantum holding positions across sales and engineering management. Morsch brings more than 20 years of data management experience in strategic vertical markets geared toward efficiency and seamlessly managing large amounts of unstructured data to his new leadership role for IMT’s software business.

IMT also announced the expansion of its advanced software development division to bring to market innovative software tools and applications that automate and simplify business operations, workflows and hybrid cloud data management. IMT also announced the general availability of SoDA, an enterprise software application that streamlines the process of intelligent data transfers to and from the public cloud. Ideal for media and entertainment workflows and other unstructured data environments, SoDA provides predictive, actionable cost and data transfer metricsfor optimizing on-premise and cloud storage.

Organizations with large amounts of unstructured data are increasingly faced with the challenge of balancing capital expenditures for on-prem storage against the operating expense (OpEx) of storage options available in the public cloud. Multiple cloud storage options, including different pricing models and SLAs, complicate the process of choosing the optimal cloud solution for an organization, especially when storage needs are dynamic and fluctuating based on project or production needs.

More about SoDA: https://cloudsoda.io