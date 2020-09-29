IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, announced the appointment of Balaji Subramanian as Senior Vice President of Channel Sales and Global Channel Chief. The award-winning and progressive channel sales leader joins IGEL from ServiceMax, where he served as Vice President, Global Alliances and Channel Sales.

Subramanian comes to IGEL with more than 25 years of experience in the IT channel, and over the years has been responsible for driving successful channel programs for technology leaders Adobe, Cisco, Informatica and most recently, Service Max. As IGEL’s new Global Channel Chief, he will be focused on several key areas including ensuring IGEL has the right number of partners, as well as the right types of partners, with the right geographic reach and skillsets, who are also focused on customer success, renewals and recurring revenues. In addition, revamping the economics of the program to ensure partners are profitable in a predictable and consistent manner.

Subramanian will also be working to recruit new partners who are aligned with the Microsoft, Citrix, VMware and Amazon partner communities, while at the same time developing vertically-focused enablement programs across healthcare, financial services and education, to name a few. Additionally, he will work with the IGEL team to develop new training and mentoring programs designed to enable IGEL channel partners to attract and retain new customers, and increase their share of wallet with existing customer.

“One of the most important goals for any 100-percent channel-focused organization like IGEL is to enable partner success, and as the new channel chief, I am committed to ensuring that we continue to win the hearts and minds of our partners so that they will become loyal advocates for our company,” said Subramanian. “Here at IGEL, we also want our partners to be skilled from both a selling and technical standpoint, and we know that the current environment has changed the way partners sell. For example, with much of the face-to-face marketing and sales now on-hold indefinitely, we are working on tools and resources that will better enable our partners to find opportunities to grow and scale, while networking and collaborating remotely.”

When asked why he chose to join IGEL, Subramanian added, “I’ve learned over the years that there are three things that are important about a company – culture, technology and leadership – IGEL checks all of those boxes. In particular, I was especially attracted to the culture of servant leadership, and the empathy IGEL has for its employees, its customers and partners. IGEL has a large market opportunity moving forward and I see tremendous growth in its future as we attract more partners, customers and continue to drive innovation in the cloud workspaces market.”

Subramanian is the recipient of numerous sales leadership awards including the MVP Award from Cisco and the High Impact Award from Adobe. He has also been recognized by CRN among the Top 100 Channel Chiefs in 2018 and 2019.

For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.