IGEL announced now integrates with Amazon WorkSpaces, a managed, secure, desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) built on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Linux-based IGEL OS now enables seamless access to Amazon WorkSpaces to easily deploy and manage cloud desktops from anywhere on nearly any device.

“The integration of Amazon WorkSpaces with IGEL OS ensures that AWS customers can take advantage of an end-to-end solution using IGEL’s simple, smart, and secure platform for devices at the edge,” said Jed Ayres, CEO, IGEL. “During the pandemic, we’ve seen an increased demand for DaaS solutions powered by trusted cloud providers like AWS. Customers everywhere can now unlock the full power of working from anywhere using Amazon WorkSpaces on virtually any device.”

The out-of-the-box integration embeds the Amazon WorkSpaces client as part of the IGEL OS for cloud desktops, making deployments simple, secure, and cost-effective. It also enables self-service Amazon WorkSpaces management features so end users have greater control over their cloud resources.

“Amazon WorkSpaces provides a secure, reliable, managed desktop service that can be scaled up or down in minutes, not months,” said Muneer Mirza, General Manager, End User Computing, AWS. “Customers today are realizing the benefits of enabling more employees to work remotely, and as a managed service, Amazon WorkSpaces makes it simple to empower employees to be productive from anywhere. Now with seamless integration with IGEL OS, it’s easier than ever for customers to access corporate apps, data and other resources from a cost-effective thin client device.”

Users of the new IGEL and Amazon WorkSpaces integration will benefit from the highly secure IGEL OS which is purpose-built for solutions such as Amazon WorkSpaces. The hardware-agnostic OS is able to convert any x86-64 device into an Amazon WorkSpaces-powered cloud endpoint. The highly secure Linux-based operating system is extremely resistant to viruses and other malware and features integrated support for two-factor authentication and trusted execution for Amazon WorkSpaces.

