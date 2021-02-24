IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, announced the launch of IGEL Velocity, a newly redesigned global partner program focused on enabling partner success and sales growth through skills development and joint customer engagement.

“The end-user computing, VDI and cloud workspaces market has grown significantly in the last twelve months, due to the widespread shift to remote work and hybrid work scenarios driven by the global health crisis, and a recent IDC report predicts that by 2022, an additional $2 billion will be spent in this market,” said Balaji Subramanian, Global Channel Chief, IGEL. “In fact, the pandemic increased the need for partners to help drive business outcomes and accelerate our customers’ digital transformation journey. As a 100-percent channel-focused company, IGEL is committed to empowering our channel partners in capturing the market opportunities created by this shift, and building further on the success they’ve already experienced.”

Recently, Jay McBain, Forrester Principal Analyst, Channel Partnerships and Alliances wrote, “The channel was recognized by governments and businesses, and rightly so, as an ‘essential service’ globally pivoted in a matter of days to build a remote topology on behalf of their customers. Scraping up every last piece of laptop inventory on the planet and enabling users with unified-communications-as-a-service functionality to carry on their jobs without a hitch will always be viewed as a major success story of the channel.”

IGEL Velocity Creates Opportunity, Drives Profitability

IGEL Velocity will help partners create new opportunities to grow their business more quickly and profitability. Furthermore, to increase the ease-of-doing business and the partner experience, IGEL Velocity partners will gain exclusive access to the resources that drive business success through access to IGEL sales and technical training through IGEL Academy, and deal registration, new rebates, new market development funds (MDF) and other programs through IGEL Launchpad, the new partner portal.

For more information on IGEL Velocity, visit https://www.igel.com/partners.