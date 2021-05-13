iboss announced the availability of an industry-first “unlimited” license package that allows organizations to turn on an unlimited number of core platform features on the iboss SASE Cloud Platform, while securely connecting unlimited users and unlimited devices to any resource. With the new unlimited license package, iboss gives customers the flexibility they need to grow and scale their business. Additionally, iboss now offers new Implementation Services that make it easier and faster to deploy the iboss SASE Cloud Platform.

“As our customers grow, iboss gives them the flexibility to grow and manage their business. To help make every organization’s SASE journey as simple as possible, we’re offering an unlimited package that moves away from the legacy ‘per-user’ license purchase model,” said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. “With unlimited users, unlimited devices and unlimited platform capabilities, organizations benefit from having quick access to all of the connectivity and security features within the iboss SASE Cloud Platform—with just a flip of a switch.”

Simplify and Future-Proof SASE Investments

Most SASE licensing models are complex and require the purchase of additional licenses to add users, increase security coverage or access additional platform features. The unlimited license package gives customers the flexibility they need to grow and scale their business, moving them away from ”per-user” licensing. The unlimited package simplifies purchasing and procurement and allows organizations to quickly activate all core features available on the iboss SASE Cloud Platform.

For organizations that do not require the full breadth of features available on the iboss SASE Cloud Platform, iboss also announced new Enterprise and Core license packages.

Three license packages include:

Core Package : Access all essential features required to securely connect users to apps anywhere, with features including Secure Web Gateway, SSL decryption, basic malware and phishing protection, cloud connectors and dedicated IPs

Enterprise Package : Receive all functionality within the Core package plus advanced features which include advanced malware protection, SIEM integration and real-time reporting

Unlimited Package: Securely connect unlimited users and unlimited devices to any resource, whether it be a cloud application or resource located in a customer’s private data center. The unlimited package offers all functionality within the Core and Enterprise packages, in addition to all other features on the iboss SASE Cloud Platform. This includes capabilities like advanced DLP, private access and bandwidth optimization.

Migrate to the Cloud with Confidence

Organizations need to adopt cloud services for better security and connectivity to business-critical apps, but many lack the in-house expertise or experience to undertake the transition from legacy on-premises solutions. To solve for this, iboss also announced new Implementation Services that provide expertise to organizations migrating to the cloud. iboss offers three service level engagements that are structured to allow an organization to engage iboss implementation engineers at its required service level, making it easier and faster to deploy the iboss platform: