iboss, the leader in cloud-delivered network security, today announced its commitment to the channel with the launch of the iboss Channel Partner Program. The program’s mission is to collaborate with partners who have established networks and network security practices with customers demanding a cloud-native approach to connecting users directly to any application from any location. The program offers partners growth, innovation and enablement to support distributors, solution providers and other partners who offer iboss’s industry leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cloud platform to customers. Additionally, partners can ensure their opportunities are protected through deal registration, and can earn margins for reselling iboss cloud platform and service offerings.



“Organizations have been accelerating their digital business transformation to enable the modern workforce. However, balancing user connectivity and productivity while ensuring a strong security posture is critical. If you don’t get connectivity right, security will suffer as employees will go around IT and use unsanctioned apps to remain productive,” said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. “iboss’s channel partners are at the heart of our ability to serve customers across the globe. We understand their clients’ needs to transform their business processes, optimize their IT security infrastructure and improve customer user experience. The program now offers even more benefits to partners, helping increase opportunities that help them attract new clients, while also building their reputations as trusted business advisors.”



Leveraging the company’s deep network security and cloud expertise, the iboss Channel Partner Program is committed to partner growth, innovation and continuous enablement. The program offers global resources, tools and training to efficiently meet customer needs and takes a tiered approach to better support partners and reward them based on their commitment to iboss. Benefits include:

Opportunity to work directly with iboss on joint business plans and experience fast growth through a business model that is recurring, predictable and profitable;

Providing customers with award winning cloud-native architecture that is proven and scalable to connect users directly to any applications, over any network;

More resources to plan, execute and drive new business growth with iboss education, field resources and tools;

Lucrative incentives and rebates for net new business;

Deal registration discounts and opportunity protection; and

Earn additional margins for selling iboss cloud platform and implementation services.

In January 2021, iboss received $145 million in new funding that will fuel the company’s go-to-market efforts. Enhancements to the channel partner program will accelerate the company’s growth by supplementing current channel offerings and direct sales initiatives.

For more information, please visit the iboss Channel Partner Program page.