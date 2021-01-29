This podcast features Esther Weinberg, Founder & Chief Leadership Development Officer of The Ready Zone. Esther coaches leaders through change with proven systems to reframe, refocus, realign—and ultimately—put people first. Esther’s created breakthrough strategies for such clients including Netflix, NBCUniversal, Microsoft, WarnerMedia, Sony, DreamWorks Animation, Disney, IMAX, and has held executive positions at Disney and Fox.

Like most of our guests during high school, a career in tech was not where Esther saw herself heading. Reflecting on this time she recalls an innate sense of curiosity that she had for tech, people, and organizations, but admits she was more focused on the social aspects of high school.

Originally, Esther thought she would be a finance major or an attorney but recognized early on that it wasn’t where her passion lied. She had a pivotal moment in a media class she took in University that touched how media is influenced by Public Relations Professionals, which fascinated her because she saw it as a way to leverage her interest in tech and her interest in entertainment. This lead her to a career in Public Relations and Promotions and now in Entertainment and Media where The Ready Zone was born.

“If you look at both the tech industry and the media industry, they are very synonymous in this way; lots of tech companies want to be media companies, and lots of media companies want to be tech companies. It’s like FOMO on both sides.”

After taking a look at the leaders of these sectors and the commonalities amongst them, she recognized that they all want to be ready and powerful to take on the challenges that are coming their way; both known and unknown. The Ready Zone uses their own concept called “Zone Performance Indicators” which uses 6 diagnostic areas to help individuals, teams and companies determine where they are off in terms of innovation, creativity, and profitability; and where they need to make changes to bring themselves back into alignment.

Looking at the list of companies Esther has worked with, Marie asks how they are embracing the diversity and advancement of women and if they are facing the same challenges. Esther goes into detail acknowledging the trend is that everyone has an innate desire to get it right, it’s just a matter of if we are actually seeing results. She talks about the importance of coaching and mentorship and her role in advocating for the advancement of women in tech.