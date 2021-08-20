Every channel executive is pushing the boundaries of their channel partner experience because better partner experiences translate into a competitive advantage and sales growth.

Vendors can automate much of the partner management process but not everything can be fully automated. Finding the right balance is where the magic happens.

Just keeping partners engaged is a constant challenge. Finding more effective ways to encourage partners to do the desired behaviours is another huge challenge. Effectively onboarding and retaining partners can be the difference between success and failure. There are many moving parts to channel success. All vendors are in a race to help their partners generate more revenues in a sustainable and predictable way.

On top of that, the buyer’s journey has significantly evolved especially since the World accelerated into in the new digital-first economy. As such, all channel partners must digitally transform themselves while doing the same for their customers. Vendors and distributors can play a significant role in this transition and build trust.

