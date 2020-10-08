This bright idea came from Drew Lents of Texas-based Frontera Consulting. He convinced the city of McAllen,Texas to a citywide community network with Cambium CBRS infrastructure supporting 1,000 cnPilot e700 outdoor Wi-Fi Access points. The network is designed to enable students to connect from home to continue their studies.The project took only 60 days to go live and wait till you hear the full story on why and how it was done. Truly a timely solution to a major problem to help children do online learning during the pandemic. A great example of how people and the right technology (Cambium Networks) can come together to do good things for the community.

You can reach out to Drew on Twitter @Wirelessnerd

You can also check out Cambium Networks’ products at www.cambiumnetworks.com