ESET shares tips for keeping your personal device secure.

As people become more sensitive about the privacy and security of their data, Canadians across the country are looking for ways to up their personal security.

One personal device where security features often get overlooked is personal cell phones. Whether because we always have them close by or think it “will never happen to me,“ Canadians are leaving themselves exposed to security risks on their phones.

To help protect your mobile security, ESET, a world-leader in cybersecurity, offers the following lock screen options for protecting your phone.

Pattern Lock — A pattern lock, as the name suggests, requires the owner to enter a specific pattern that they came up with to unlock their device. As far as screen lock choices go, pattern locks could be considered a medium-level security option at best. Your finger squiggle could be as easy as drawing an L or you could make the pattern more difficult by drawing a sophisticated shape. The simpler the pattern is, the easier it is for lurkers to copy it if they are watching over your shoulder.





In fact, research found that lurkers were successful in recreating the swipe pattern 64.2% of the time after looking at it once; with multiple observations, that risk rises. You can improve your security by turning off feedback lines and opting for a more sophisticated pattern.