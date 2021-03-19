We recently interviewed John Cammalleri of HP Canada on the topic. You can see his interview here.
Here is another participant’s perspective. Unless you experience a Mastermind session from the Channel Partner Alliance for yourself, you will never know what you are missing. We believe that it’s going to improve everything that matters to you in ways that will surprise you. What matters most is that you experience one session properly so you may truly understand how it can help.
Curious? Start your journey at www.channelpartneralliance.com Experience a one-time session with a temporary group or join a permanent peer-group or simply learn how to run the Mastermind sessions on your own!