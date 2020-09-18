Very interesting interview with LogicMonitor about some new MSP research findings. The new survey describes how MSPs see their new role in evolving businesses in the midst of an unanticipated crisis like the global coronavirus pandemic. This evolution has accelerated the transition to a more remote workforce and more cloud-based tech infrastructures for many businesses, and MSP’s are often a large part of that transition.

This report features survey results from 183 MSPs across the US, Canada, UK, and ANZ regions and nearly half of the MSPs surveyed have an organization size of 1,000 or more and revenues higher than $100 Million

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the widespread expansion of working from home, MSPs have responded in the following ways:

48% of organizations are investing more in productivity tools.

47% of organizations are expanding their use of the cloud.

35% of organizations are investing additional funds in IT infrastructure monitoring.

27% are investing in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

To put these numbers in perspective, prior to COVID-19, less than two-thirds of MSPs said their workloads were in the cloud, and as of June 2020, when this survey was conducted, more than three-quarters of respondents said that their company’s post COVID-19 workloads will reside in the hybrid cloud.

