Hornetsecurity (a cloud email security vendor originating from Germany), has announced its second acquisition this year – Zerospam (a cloud email protection company headquartered in Montreal, Canada).

“We are on a journey to provide all organizations with a comprehensive security and compliance solution for their use of cloud technologies,” said Daniel Hofmann, CEO of Hornetsecurity. “We warmly welcome David Poellhuber and the Zerospam team to the Hornetsecurity Group and are keen to integrate all team members into the Hornetsecurity family. We shall be investing heavily in the Zerospam partner community and providing them with an expanded range of new products so that they can boost their customers’ security and compliance beyond their current offerings.”

Zerospam says it serves more than 4,000 small, midsized and enterprise customers worldwide via an ecosystem of 400+ partners focused primarily on Canada and the US. It helps organizations to secure their email communications to combat cybercriminals.

“Becoming part of the Hornetsecurity group is a wonderful progression for Zerospam, which will greatly benefit our customers and partners as well as our entire team. They will now be able to benefit from high-powered, enterprise-class functionality based on Hornetsecurity’s years of expertise in this field, Microsoft 365 integration, and much more.” said David Poellhuber, Zerospam CEO and Founder.

Daniel Blank, COO at Hornetsecurity added: “Our acquisition of Zerospam falls in line with Hornetsecurity’s goal to become the #1 security, compliance and backup provider, and will help the company achieve its aggressive plans in its strongest growth market, North America and Canada. We are dedicating additional investment into these regions and are excited to shape the next chapter of our successful journey together with our new colleagues at Zerospam.”