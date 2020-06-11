High Wire Networks announced that it has hired Travis Ray, an experienced cybersecurity sales expert, as its Director of Channel Sales. Notably, Travis has worked for an MSSP and also Alien Vault, where he was Channel Account Manager of the Year. This is a huge win for High Wire in helping MSPs to deliver cybersecurity to their business customers.

For more information, please visit www.highwirenetworks.com or contact Travis through LinkedIn.

High Wire Networks will also be presenting at the next June 25th event on Cybersecurity. Join us here.