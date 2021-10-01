High Wire Networks Inc.introduced Overwatch Ransomware Kill Switch, powered by Airgap, provider of the industry’s first agentless Ransomware Kill Switch™. The solution enables High Wire’s managed service provider (MSP) partners to provide their business clients with unprecedented protection from the growing threat of ransomware attacks by reducing mean time to detection and resolution.

With one click, our 24/7 security analysts can activate Overwatch Ransomware Kill Switch to lock down a business network, blocking network access to connected devices and limiting the spread of ransomware across networks – from corporate campuses to home or remote workspaces. Uniquely, the solution requires no agents or clients nor any upgrades or integrations to a business’ network.

“The Overwatch Ransomware Kill Switch is the one of the best weapons in the fight against ransomware on the market today,” said David Barton, CTO at High Wire Networks. “Our Overwatch security analysts are monitoring customer networks 24/7 for fast detection, response and remediation. Now, they can leverage Airgap’s technology to isolate a potential threat so it can’t move laterally between devices or locations, containing the damage.”

Ransomware damages worldwide in 2021 are projected to be $20 billion, or 57 times more, than they were in 2015, according to Cybersecurity Ventures. The research firm says that number will grow to $265 billion by 2031, with a new attack every 2 seconds.

Overwatch Ransomware Kill Switch is suited for any business, but particularly those in highly targeted and vulnerable industrial verticals, such as:

Biomedical manufacturing

Electronic manufacturing

Transportation

Operational Technologies

“Business of all sizes and verticals, especially those in industrial sectors, are under constant threat of ransomware attacks and the costly aftermath,” said Ritesh Agrawal, CEO of Airgap Networks. “We’re excited to partner with cybersecurity experts at High Wire Networks to help stop cyberthreats in their tracks with an affordable managed solution.”

Overwatch Ransomware Kill Switch is available to businesses through High Wire Networks’ Authorized Sales Partners as a subscription service with options for fully managed, self-managed or as-needed professional services for setup and onboarding.

In a fully managed deployment, High Wire Networks will configure, monitor, manage, and respond to threats in real-time by leveraging Airgap’s patent-pending technology along with High Wire’s Overwatch 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC).

Source: High Wire Networks