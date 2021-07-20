Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. announced that High Wire Networks Inc. has expanded its global technology services channel to support Global Systems Integrators (GSIs). The Company also has named executive sales leader David Hand as Vice President of GSIs, a new role with responsibility for developing and accelerating strategic global partnerships with system integrators.

“With our expertise in delivering large, complex enterprise technology deployments in more than 180 countries, High Wire can help system integrators serve their global enterprise customers more efficiently and cost-effectively,” said Mark Porter, President and CEO of High Wire. “We’re excited to have someone of David’s caliber to lead our foray into the systems integrator channel. He has the experience, leadership and relationships to build lasting partnerships with GSIs, taking our channel-centric business to new heights.”

For more than 20 years, Hand held executive management positions for companies within the technology industry and has supported and worked for GSIs. As the Global Vice President of GSIs at Nortel, Hand’s team supported HP, Unisys, SAIC, BT and CSC on commercial and federal business. After growing Nortel’s global partnership with CSC to $100 million annually, Hand was tapped for a leadership role at CSC (now DXC).

“For many years, David has been on both sides of the table – selling to large global accounts and supporting GSIs,” said Don Schmidt, Executive Vice President of High Wire. “He understands how to support his customers through fierce advocacy. We’re excited to have him lead our systems integration business, broadening High Wire’s position as a trusted service delivery partner worldwide.”

Hand’s extensive background selling to and consulting with many Fortune 500 corporations makes him the ideal choice to lead High Wire’s system integrator channel. His experience includes delivering technology solutions within the corporate data center, providing business applications and network services, building out data centers, deploying wired/wireless infrastructure and more.

“I’m thrilled to join the High Wire team and build the GSI partner program,” said Hand.

“High Wire Networks has established a great track record over the past 20 years in support of technology partners delivering service to large enterprise customers. High Wire has the breadth, depth and experience to support these strategic partners around the world.”

Source: High Wire Networks