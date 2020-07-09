High Wire Networks announced that cybersecurity technical expert Ryan Harrison has joined the company as Senior Manager of Cybersecurity for Overwatch. In his role, Harrison will provide subject matter expertise around Overwatch 24/7, which combines X Detection & Response (XDR) technology with the 24/7 Security Operation Center (SOC). He also will focus on the strategy and integration of best-of-breed tools and solutions for the Overwatch platform as a service.

Harrison joins High Wire with five years of experience as a cybersecurity analyst. He has a background in cyberthreat intelligence, computer forensics and security management. He currently is pursuing a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

Prior to Overwatch, Harrison helped build and grow a global SOC for EBSCO Industries, a large conglomerate with 40 businesses, including a multibillion-dollar technology company with multiple data centers. While there, Harrison led a team of eight security analysts. In other roles, Harrison worked on cybercrime investigations with various government agencies.

“Harrison’s keen understanding of different threat vectors across the board and his passion to educate and work alongside our partners and customers brings tremendous value to the Overwatch solution,” said Overwatch Chief Technology Officer David Barton. “He can decipher what’s critical for each business, create a playbook for our MSP partners and provide valuable data for their key stakeholders.”

“What drew me to Overwatch by High Wire Networks is the company’s commitment to education,” said Harrison. “The team isn’t just selling a product, it’s selling trust—helping partners and customers understand the threat landscape and how to manage risks.

“At the end of the day, I’m looking for a way to show meaningful metrics to customers and prove to our partners daily that Overwatch can do what we say it can do. I’m not a salesperson, but a technical resource for our partners. MSPs can bring me in to their customer environments, so I can look across their threat landscape and say, ‘Here’s the gap I see,’ and show them how to solve their business problems and ensure coverage.”

Harrison also will evaluate Overwatch solutions to determine how they fit into an MSP’s technical stack and portfolio.