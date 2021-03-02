HelpSystems announced the acquisition of Digital Defense, a leader in vulnerability management and threat assessment solutions. Digital Defense’s cloud-native vulnerability scanning engine gives organizations in healthcare, legal, financial services, and other industries the ability to proactively detect infrastructure security gaps and take effective remediation steps to safeguard against internal and external cyberthreats. As part of HelpSystems’ cybersecurity portfolio, Digital Defense joins Core Security and Cobalt Strike to establish a comprehensive, best-in-class security assessment toolkit.

The Digital Defense platforms encompass enterprise security needs across penetration testing, employee training, cybersecurity defense, enterprise risk assessment, and physical security testing. The vulnerability scanning engine is noteworthy for its ability to enable pen-testers to focus their efforts on identified issues rather than blindly testing the network. For companies that lack the internal bandwidth or expertise necessary to carry out this critical function, Digital Defense’s team of US-based pen testers is a trusted resource to conduct the tests.

