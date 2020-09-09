As more companies embrace working from home as a long-term model, they need to take steps to protect themselves against a growing number of cybercriminals looking to exploit the expanding remote workforce.

ESET has launched a security solution – the ESET Remote Workforce Offer – to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) prevent ransomware, zero-day attacks and other complex threats from undermining their IT infrastructure.

Designed for companies with up to 250 staff working from home, the security bundle includes an advanced anti-virus endpoint solution, encryption and cloud sandboxing.

Cameron Leetham from ESET mentioned that many SMBs have realized during the pandemic shutdown that they can continue to be productive and effective with their employees working from home, but it’s important not to allow network vulnerabilities to expose them to external threats.

Today’s cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving with new attack methods and never-before-seen threats. Organizations are sometimes completely unaware that an attack has even taken place.

A cloud security sandbox product provides an additional layer of defense, outside a company’s network, to prevent ransomware from ever executing in a live environment.

ESET’s Dynamic Threat Defense uses three machine learning models to analyze suspect files, before running each sample in a cloud-based sandbox to simulate its behavior and trigger detection-evasion techniques. If anything malicious is detected, the technology moves to protect a company’s IT infrastructure.