Allbound is a relatively recent entry into the partner relationship management space. The platform seems to approach the challenges from a fresh angle. A bigger focus on collaboration. Increase partner traction by feeding more opportunities. Managing partner in groups can help them narrow down to what is most relevant. Reduce friction and conflicts.

Now a lot of PRMs make similar claims so you do need to see it in action. It seems like the reporting data on partner activities may be one of the key benefits as it helps channel management to make more informed decisions. Quickly see what is working and what is not. They also feature some needed integrations with CRM solutions.