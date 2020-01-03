2020 is here and we are so excited!!! We are proud to live on the front lines of the channel everyday for the past 3 decades! The IT channel is definitely in for a bigger shake up over the next decade and we are excited to be part of this evolution.

As TechnoPlanet enters its 4th decade in business, we are going to be making a few bold moves…

Sometime during this new decade, over 75% of the channel partners will be a much younger demographic. OK Boomers, maybe it’s time to pass the baton :o)

Our #1 focus in this new decade will be to help more channel partners to transform and accelerate success.

We have been writing and talking a lot about this channel transformation for many years and most everything has actually happened. We expect most of these current channel trends to continue as well as a few new game-changing trends to shake things up again over the next decade.

The everything managed as a service channel partner is the standard. However, the foundation for sustainability and making the right journey from where you are to where you need to be is going to determine who wins in this game.

On the road to this new reality, channel partners will need to take charge to help their clients leverage all of these digital transformational technologies. It will require a bolder skill set and strong leadership to think without a box. Those channel partners who take this bull by the horns will most likely prevail as the champions of the new decade.

In preparation of this new mission, we have spent the past 5 years building and testing the resources, tools and the peer-group educational system to help channel partners take the right path to success.

See Channel Partner Alliance.

This web site will be the hub for everything we do for channel partners moving forward.

VARs, MSPs, ITSPs, MSSPs, ISVs are invited to explore and become members of the Channel Partner Alliance. It may actually prove to be one of the best decisions that you make in the first year of this bold new decade! Ask us why.

Vendors and Distributors are invited to become Supplier Partners of the Channel Partner Alliance to support your channel partners with MDF to help them improve their best business practices. You may also recruit some new channel partner champions in the process! Ask us how.

Professional business coaches are welcome to join our expanding team to support the channel partners Ask us how.

Developers of tools and services that can help channel partners to improve their business operations are welcome to become part of our resource directory.