Managed Service Provider, The Technologies Group, was named one of Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies for the second year running.

During a ceremony at London’s Institute of Directors, TTG’s managing director Darrin Salt met peers from across the IT services industry. Judged by Canadian organizers Technoplanet the Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies awards were given for excellence across 12 key criteria and 200 questions aimed at identifying breadth and quality of service, as well as scoring business management, industry innovation, and leadership.

For over 30 years, TTG (formerly SCA Group) has been at the forefront of helping small businesses across London and the south east to grow by providing the right products, services and support. They see this second awards win, now under the new brand name TTG, as a mark of how they’re innovative and highly experienced in the industry.

TTG believe that their commitment to attention to detail is what’s got them noticed. Their long history means that they have the experience to be able to offer products they know will work for small businesses – and the follow-through to deliver the right customer service. That’s why so many SMEs trust them to keep their technology secure, available and connected so they can focus on what they do best – their business

TTG is known for being big enough to handle most things, yet small enough to care. That means their customers get high quality service, whatever their size or spend, and often talk to the same engineer – something that really matters when issues crop up.

‘I’m immensely proud that we’re one of Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies for a second year running,’ says Managing Director Darrin Salt. ‘It gives us real confidence that we’re doing the right things for London’s small businesses. Congratulations to the whole team: their drive, expertise and brilliant customer service clearly stand us apart from the competition.’

Based in Greenford, Middlesex, The Technologies Group (formerly SCA Group) is one of the UK’s leading IT support companies, serving small businesses across London and the south east. In business for over 30 years (previously as SCA Group), they offer a range of products and services designed to keep their SME customers one step ahead in their respective markets. These include Cloud solutions, hosted web and telephony, finding the right mix of hardware and software, and Plug In and Go contracts.