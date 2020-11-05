Granite Telecommunications announced that Telarus, has selected Granite as its managed SD-WAN provider.

Under the three-year agreement, Granite will deliver managed VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud to Telarus’ corporate headquarters in Sandy, Utah.

“Granite has shown time and time again the ability to deliver not just in connectivity aggregation, but in additional services, such as SD-WAN,” said Josh Lupresto, Vice President of Sales Engineering. “They have a great practice around their Velocloud offering and we were excited to partner with them when our own need arose.”

Granite offers a “Built-to-Order” SD-WAN solution, selecting from among six solutions designed to meet the performance, security and price requirements of each customer. Each customized SD-WAN solution is managed end to end – from design and deployment to monitoring and management from Granite’s 24/7/365 U.S.-based network operations center (NOC).

“Granite has worked side by side with the Telarus for many years to deliver advanced communications services to businesses through the Telarus sales agent network,” said Dave Hanron, Senior National Channel Manager at Granite. “As a top master agency, the Telarus team has vetted numerous SD-WAN providers, so we’re especially pleased to have earned the confidence of their engineering and IT teams and to be chosen as their own SD-WAN supplier.”

Granite and Telarus selected the VeloCloud platform to provide premium-level service, including improved application and network performance, voice and video quality of service, delivery to cloud computing and application providers, subsecond failover and forward error correction.

The two companies expect the custom SD-WAN deployment to be a reference design for Telarus sales partners to showcase the real-world capabilities and advantages of the VeloCloud® SD-WAN solution.

“We’re excited about the new business prospects the announcement of this deployment will create for the Granite-Telarus’ partnership,” said Hanron. “We look forward to duplicating the custom SD-WAN design for many of Telarus’ channel partners and their customers.”

Source: Vendor Announcement