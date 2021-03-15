Granite announced that Granite Channels is offering sales partners an additional revenue opportunity with Granite’s Network Integration services, which can be leveraged nationwide, across vendor products and carrier networks to support enterprise technology deployments.

“Selling partners no longer have to walk away from opportunities to support clients with Microsoft 365 migrations, network printer installs or point-of-sale implementations,” said Charlie Pagliazzo, Vice President of Channels for Granite. “With Granite’s Network Integration services, our channel partners now have the ability to capitalize on technology deployments, including those that may fall outside telephony and data networking, even if Granite doesn’t manage that client’s connectivity.”

Granite’s Network Integration division has a proven track record, with more than a decade of successfully managing infrastructure builds and technology deployments for the largest companies in North America. Services include technology deployments, structured cabling projects, repair and media access control, on-premises Private Branch Exchange (PBX) and managed Wi-Fi deployment – all delivered by Granite’s skilled, certified engineers and project management team for quick, cost-efficient deployment and speedy results.

Uniquely, Granite’s rapid Technology Deployment services, which were announced this week, include custom project planning and scheduling, project management and access to Granite’s Fulfillment Center and Lifecycle Management service. Vendor-agnostic

product configuration, staging and ongoing asset management are ideal for organizations with limited IT staff, multiple locations and/or remote users.

“Earning commissions on Granite Network Integration services significantly expands the revenue potential for Granite sales partners,” said Pagliazzo. “Not only can they deliver our broad range of managed network and communications services, but they now also have the opportunity to win large, IT-driven deals.”

Source: Granite