As one of the few sectors that have been booming amid the coronavirus outbreak, the video games industry has witnessed a significant jump in gaming equipment sales this year. With millions of people spending more time indoors and online amid the COVID-19 pandemic, global gaming PC shipments are expected to hit almost 50 million in 2020.

According to data presented by SafeBettingSites.com, the increasing trend is set to continue in the following years, with global gaming PC shipments rising by 25% to 62 million in 2024.

Gaming Laptops to Hit 30.2 Million Sold Units in 2024, a 35% Jump in Four Years

Although the gaming PC industry witnessed supply chain issues in the first half of 2020, global shipments of gaming laptops, desktop PCs, and monitors are expected to jump 16.2% YoY to 49.6 million units in 2020, revealed the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Gaming Tracker.

Statistics show that gaming notebooks represent the market’s largest segment, with 22.3 million sold units and a 44.9% market share in 2020. By 2024, this segment is expected to reach almost 50% market share and 30.2 million sold units globally, a 35% jump in four years.

Gaming desktop PCs are forecast to account for nearly 30% of shipments in the global gaming PC market this year, with 14.8 million sold units. Statistics show the market share of this segment is expected to drop to 25.5% in 2024, although shipments will rise to 15.8 million units.

Global gaming monitors sales are set to witness an almost 30% jump in this period, rising from 12.4 million sold units in 2020 to 16 million in 2024.

IDC predicts 2021 to witness a real surge in gaming PCs as new graphics processing units from Nvidia, AMD and Intel are expected to drive prices down and performance up.

Global Gaming PC Sales Revenue Jumped 60% in Five Years

Recent SafeBettingSites report also showed the global gaming PC sales revenue increased significantly over the years.

In 2015, the global gaming PC market hit $24.6bn in revenue. High-end PC sales accounted for 45% of that value, followed by mid-range and entry-level gaming PCs with 30% and 25% market share, respectively.

Over the next twelve months, this figure rose to $30.2bn and has continued growing ever since. Statistics show that global gaming PC sales revenue is expected to hit $39.2bn in 2020, a 60% jump in five years.

High-end gaming computers represent the largest revenue stream of the global gaming PC market, expected to generate $18.5bn profit or 47% of combined profits in 2020.

Mid-range gaming PC sales are forecast to reach 34% market share this year, a 4% increase since 2015, and make $13.4bn in revenue. Entry-level gaming computer sales are expected to generate $7.3bn in revenue this year.

