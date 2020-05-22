The ERA is a nonprofit organization that reduces the negative impact e-waste has on our environment through the refurbishment of IT devices. They work with individuals and organizations throughout Canada to supply laptop and computer donations to those in need.

Over the course of the last few months, ERA has seen a dramatic increase in donation requests, primarily from families who, before the COVID-19 outbreak did not own a laptop or a computer and would attend their local libraries to gain online access for the likes of school work. However, they are now contacting ERA to apply for a laptop to be able to teach their children from home.

ERA decided to start a new program with the help of Canadian businesses working with us to supply laptops and computers to families in need.

They are now running low on laptops and are reaching out to companies to help. They are looking for donations of laptops, computers and iPads that they can refurbish, data wipe and supply on your behalf to kids in need.

For more info, please visit www.era.ca