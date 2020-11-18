We recently learned about Cambium Networks while interviewing one of their partners, Frontera Consulting that closed the digital divide in their community by implementing a free wireless infrastructure to 10,000 students in 60 days!

You can watch the full interview with Drew Lentz here to learn how they accomplished a sustainable deployment with a surprising twist.

We encourage you to look at Cambium, a disruptive WAN/LAN provider in the Wi-Fi space, and the free tools they provide to their partner community. Listen to our exclusive interview with Bruce Miller, VP of Product Marketing to hear why we especially found value in Cambium’s TCO Profiler that allows you to compare multiple vendors’ cost and performance to be a game-changer for partners.

Wi-Fi Designer – Design a predictive heat map today! *TCO Profiler – Create a competitive analysis! *BOM Configurator – Quoting made easy!