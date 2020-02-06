As part of the acquisition, Fully Managed welcomes as well new team members, including TWT owner & CEO, Shawn Freeman, to the management team as Regional Vice-President (RVP) for our Alberta region.

Mark Scott of Fully Managed said that the addition of TWT bolsters Fully Managed’s goal of regional offices in major markets across North America to improve their customer experience with in-market support. TWT Group has a sterling reputation in Western Canada, particularly in the Calgary market and they couldn’t be happier to add Shawn and his team to theirs. They share a very similar philosophy to Managed Services and also recognize their deep expertise in Microsoft Azure as a strong addition to our bench strength.

Fully Managed has over 300-employees supporting over 1200 customers in the US and Canada across three lines of business:

Managed Services – small and medium-sized businesses; multi-location enterprises;

Senior Care – skilled nursing facilities and senior living;

Enterprise Service Management – ServiceNow to mid-market and enterprise.

The joining of these forces will help us expand our mission of Creating Peace of Mind.