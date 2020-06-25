FUJIFILM Recording Media U.S.A. highlighted a unique subscription pricing model for the FUJIFILM Object Archive solution. The S3 compatible gateway to tape software solution makes hybrid cloud storage, cold data archiving and increased data security environments a reality. In addition, the subscription model provides a low cost of ownership and can be recognized as an operational expense.
According to LTO.org, the archive market is projected to reach 6 zettabytes by 2025. The vendor-neutral FUJIFILM Object Archive software solution and subscription pricing extends Fujifilm’s leadership and enables object storage technology for tape-based storage systems with its newly developed open file format, OTFormat, specifically designed to optimize performance by packing objects.
Key benefits of FUJIFILM Object Archive software solution with software and tape subscription include:
Object-based Archive Software:
- Operates as Glacier in a data center, with no egress fees and a S3-compatible API
- Optimizes tape-tier for long-term retention
- Writes objects to tape with open format
- Supports LTO-7 and above
- Leverages the latest generation of tape media
- Extends security for archive data via air-gap
- Lowest TCO, saves 86 percent versus disk and 66 percent versus cloud (ESG’s Aug2018 Report “Quantifying the Economic Benefits of LTO-8 Technology)
Subscription and Tape Subscription:
- Tape media included with subscription
- Tiered pricing model is based on capacity
- Pricing includes software upgrades, support and maintenance, moves archive storagefrom CAPEX to OPEX with predictable, scalable transparent pricing.
- FUJIFILM Object Archive is the first hardware-independent object storage solution that comes with media (2x software license capacity for primary copy and secondary copy).
SPECIAL OFFER: For a limited time, Fujifilm is offering up to 500TB free access to FUJIFILM Object Archive software (not including media). Offer valid through December 31, 2020. Business Day support is included with the special offer.
For more info, please visit www.fujifilm.com