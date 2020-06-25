FUJIFILM Recording Media U.S.A. highlighted a unique subscription pricing model for the FUJIFILM Object Archive solution. The S3 compatible gateway to tape software solution makes hybrid cloud storage, cold data archiving and increased data security environments a reality. In addition, the subscription model provides a low cost of ownership and can be recognized as an operational expense.

According to LTO.org, the archive market is projected to reach 6 zettabytes by 2025. The vendor-neutral FUJIFILM Object Archive software solution and subscription pricing extends Fujifilm’s leadership and enables object storage technology for tape-based storage systems with its newly developed open file format, OTFormat, specifically designed to optimize performance by packing objects.

Key benefits of FUJIFILM Object Archive software solution with software and tape subscription include:

Object-based Archive Software: