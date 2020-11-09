Ground Labs is a leading provider of sensitive data discovery solutions.

Former Kaspersky Managing Director, Don Kaye, is responsible for leading and growing Ground Labs’ global enterprise sales team while building out sales and marketing programs in North America. He has extensive technology sales and marketing management experience, with leadership roles at companies in EMEA, North America and Asia. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Kaspersky Lab North America, where he led operational and sales performance across enterprise, SMB, tangible and digital consumer business units. Prior to this role, Kaye spent nearly 14 years in sales leadership and corporate management roles at Microsoft.

In this interview, Don discusses how Ground Labs is working with partners worldwide to offer data discovery solutions at a time when the virtual workforce needs it most. He also suggests a few steps organizations can take to ensure optimal data hygiene as they’ve been forced into a virtual economy.

