CGI announced its selection by Forbes to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2021 List . Over 5,500 clients, spanning 21 industries across the world, rely on CGI’s comprehensive, scalable and sustainable IT and business consulting services that are informed globally and delivered locally.

“CGI applies more than 40 years of expertise in building and executing complex info rmation technology solutions to advise federal agencies, state governments and commercial clients on IT solutions and business strategies that best suit their mission needs,” stated Tim Hurlebaus, CGI’s President of U.S. Commercial and State Government Operations. “We deliver ‘Insights you can act on,’ which means that business success isn’t just about where you’ll go and how you’ll get there, but who you can rely on to help provide valuable insights to deliver positive results. The recognition by Forbes serves as a testament to our core value proposition: to act as an insightful and resourceful partner to our clients.”

CGI is proud to provide actionable counsel to drive business transformation. As trusted advisors, CGI’s business consulting experts work closely with clients, helping them transform into truly customer and citizen-centric digital enterprises.