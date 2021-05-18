CGI is proud to provide actionable counsel to drive business transformation. As trusted advisors, CGI’s business consulting experts work closely with clients, helping them transform into truly customer and citizen-centric digital enterprises.
Forbes names CGI one of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms
CGI announced its selection by Forbes to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2021 List. Over 5,500 clients, spanning 21 industries across the world, rely on CGI’s comprehensive, scalable and sustainable IT and business consulting services that are informed globally and delivered locally.
“CGI applies more than 40 years of expertise in building and executing complex information technology solutions to advise federal agencies, state governments and commercial clients on IT solutions and business strategies that best suit their mission needs,” stated Tim Hurlebaus, CGI’s President of U.S. Commercial and State Government Operations. “We deliver ‘Insights you can act on,’ which means that business success isn’t just about where you’ll go and how you’ll get there, but who you can rely on to help provide valuable insights to deliver positive results. The recognition by Forbes serves as a testament to our core value proposition: to act as an insightful and resourceful partner to our clients.”
“Our recent successes with organizational change management practices at one of the largest civilian federal agencies have prepared approximately 2,000 end users to adopt new core technology,” stated Kevin Greer, Vice-President, CGI Federal. “Additionally, serving as a trusted advisor at a civilian aid agency, we identified and helped implement cloud migration services that reduced life-cycle costs and realized additional operational benefits.”