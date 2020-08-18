Our upcoming virtual ChannelNEXT event on August 26 will tackle the big question “What’s Next In Managed Services”. We gathered outstanding experts who understand the MSP at a DNA level to help answer this question and bring a deeper perspective to the table.

We cap this off with our “freestyle networking” where you get to continue discussing the issues that matter to you with your peers and experts.

Here is a taste of what you will experience:

Candid fireside chat between Jay McBain and Julian Lee to help shine some light on where the MSP channel is headed and what you need to do to get there from here. This straight-up advice will help your business on many levels. We will take questions. Nine educational and interactive workshops to solve pain points that are hurting most MSPs today! Of course there are many more pain points, but we picked the 9 most relevant topics for today’s situation (if you want to know just how much we know about MSP pain points, then check out Best Managed IT Companies assessment and The Channel Partner Alliance). Check out a solid selection vendors with excellent managed services ready to help MSPs solve big problems and make more money. Each vendor gets 3-minutes to make their case. If you like their message, you can instantly connect live with them in the virtual table top expo. We thank our sponsors for supporting the ChannelNEXT event to help their channel partners thrive! Visit web site to see the current line up. Just want some social networking? Join us at the tail end of the event around 4:00 PM EDT for our latest invention called “freestyle social networking”. It is virtual hang out where there are no rules and no speakers so you can freely connect, listen in or video chat with whomever you like on whatever topic you like! Everyone welcome, for FREE! Cool fun games and catching up with old friends and making some new ones! To be honest, this is what we like the most from our virtual events because we simply miss the people and friends we met at our in-person events over the past 18 years!

August 26, 12:30 PM – 5:00 PM EDT

And don’t miss on September 23, 3 PM – 4:30 PM EDT. It’s time again for our “freestyle social networking hang out”. Try it. You will like it! Every month we will be doing something different virtually… See ChannelNEXT for what’s coming up!