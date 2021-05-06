F12.net Inc. just acquired Xylotek Solutions Inc., a provider of IT services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the southwest region of Ontario. The move will add leadership, strength and geographic reach to F12, aiding in F12’s mission to eliminate IT risk and complexity for SMEs across Canada.

“It is a true testament of the leadership team, Chris, and Bonnie, on everything Xylotek has been able to accomplish in such a short period,” shares Alex Webb, CEO of F12.net. “Their passion for customer service and for providing high-quality solutions speaks to their remarkable client affinity. It is rare to find two individuals with the kindness and work ethic these two possess. Combining Chris and Bonnie’s industry knowledge with F12’s capabilities provides a unique option for customers in this region of Ontario. This expansion is exciting for us, and I believe we are gaining leaders of the highest quality.”

Xylotek opened in Kitchener, ONT, in 2005 with a drive to earn trusted relationships with business customers. In 2015, the founders of Xylotek stepped down, resulting in the current shareholders, Chris Pickard and Bonnie Chan, as 50/50 equity partners. While this powerful duo continues to provide IT services close to home, timely and consistent service delivery has broadened their reach throughout the province of Ontario. In 2015, Xylotek took on nationwide service contracts, and today Xylotek’s team supports over 12,000 users across North America. Operating primarily as a VAR, Xylotek strives to increase its mature MSP practice and to bring best-in-class IT service to its customers.

Bonnie Chan, Vice-President of Xylotek, also commented, “We are thrilled to join the F12 team. The alignment between F12 and Xylotek’s passion for best-in-class service and technology solutions grows more evident with every conversation. Through this partnership, we are excited to accelerate our growth and expand the service offerings we can bring not only to our existing customers but also to new prospects.”

Chris Pickard, President of Xylotek, adds, “You’re nothing without your clients and your team. Some clients have been with me since I was 22 years old; they are like family. As a small business, we are always running on what resources, finances, and time we can bring. This can be frustrating for our team of very bright technical minds eager to offer creative and effective technological solutions to our clients. I’m excited that this opportunity with F12 will allow our team to become subject matter experts and provide the greatest level of support to customers.”

How this will affect the current customers of Xylotek is yet to be determined, but it seems like the benefits should increase for all. To explore the company visit https://f12.net