Extreme Networks, Inc, a cloud-driven networking company, announced it is the first networking provider to offer a native cloud management platform located and running in Canada. ExtremeCloud IQ subscribers can now leverage Microsoft Azure data centres in Toronto to manage their enterprise networks, ensuring data privacy and sovereignty for citizens and providing a local option for global organizations doing business in the region. Additionally, Extreme announced it is committed to expanding its highly skilled software engineering organization in Thornhill, Ontario by 10 percent with local talent. Extreme is excited to offer a professional development program targeting interns and new hires from Canada’s top universities in technology, including the Universities of Toronto and Waterloo.

Key Facts

Extreme has R&D facilities all over the world, including San Jose, California; Thornhill, Canada; and Chennai and Bangalore, India. Extreme’s Thornhill team architects and develops innovative solutions for wireless, IoT, edge computing, and AI/ML applications, as well as public and private cloud technologies for the enterprise. Extreme is also the only cloud networking provider to have its wireless and global product development team led from Canada.

The ExtremeCloud IQ network management platform is trusted to manage more than 1.1 million network devices each day and counting, making Extreme the fastest growing provider of cloud managed networking.

ExtremeCloud IQ delivers unprecedented cloud choice, offering the industry’s most flexible deployment model and only option for an unlimited data source. Extreme’s cloud footprint now extends across 17 data centers on 5 continents, in 13 countries, allowing ExtremeCloud IQ subscribers to choose from leading cloud hosting providers according to geographical requirements, functional needs, and corporate guidelines. Subscribers can also manage their ExtremeCloud IQ instance in a private cloud, or on premises.

ExtremeCloud IQ is ISO/IEC 27001 certified by the International Standards Organization (ISO). Extreme is the first cloud-driven networking vendor to be recognized by the ISO for its commitment to information security management systems best practices and controls. To support compliance requirements such as Global Data Privacy Regulation (GDPR), all ExtremeCloud IQ customers retain the ability to delete any of their data at any time as part of their subscription.

Paul Semak, Vice President of Sales – Canada, Extreme Networks commented: “Canada has long been a hub of technological innovation, and Extreme has been a proud member of this thriving technology community for nearly 20 years. As we look toward the future, we are investing in the brightest people and the best technology to make our vision of effortless customer experience a reality. As the first and only cloud networking vendor to offer a regional data centre in Canada, we are removing barriers to cloud adoption for our customers and partners, ensuring they can leverage the fastest growing and leading cloud-managed networking solution in the industry, while providing in-country data residency, failover, and disaster recovery to advance their business.