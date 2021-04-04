ExtraHop announced it has signed an agreement with SYNNEX Corporation, a leading provider of distribution, systems design, and integration services for the technology industry, as the MSP technology services distributor for the recently announced Overwatch Managed Network Detection and Response (M-NDR) powered by ExtraHop Reveal(x) 360.

Private and public sector organizations continue to face cybersecurity pressure coming from increasingly advanced threats and the ongoing cybersecurity skills shortage. These factors are driving new demand from managed detection and response (MDR) to complement both internal security teams as well as other MSPs. According to industry research firm Reports and Data, the global market for MDR is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 30.4 percent, reaching $4.6 billion by 2026.

“SMBs represent 60 percent of the addressable market for security solutions, but often lack access to the most sophisticated security tools due to smaller budgets and shortage of in-house security expertise,” said Joe Pittillo, VP of Services at SYNNEX. “The distribution agreement with High Wire Networks and ExtraHop helps address this need in the market.”

“Network detection and response has rapidly emerged as a critical element of a modern security operations center or SOC,” said Reyna Thompson, SVP of North America Product Management at SYNNEX. “Through this agreement, High Wire Networks Overwatch SOC analysts now have access to the NDR capabilities of ExtraHop Reveal(x) 360, including complete visibility, real-time detection, and intelligent response. In turn, we’re able to provide SYNNEX partners––and their customers––with a market-leading managed SOC offering.”

With the addition of ExtraHop Reveal(x) 360, the High Wire Networks Overwatch managed security solution now includes the complete visibility, real-time detection, and intelligent response capabilities required to defend against advanced threats. ExtraHop Reveal(x) provides Overwatch SOC analysts with complete visibility across cloud, data centers, and IoT, even when data is encrypted. Analysts can respond to threats 84% faster in customer environments in real time and conduct powerful investigations.

“ExtraHop and High Wire Networks through SYNNEX have teamed to deliver to our partner community––and by extension this customer segment––enterprise-level security operations as a managed service,” said Mark Fitzmaurice, Vice President of Worldwide Channels at ExtraHop. “Through this custom offering, our customers can now leverage the value and functionality of Reveal(x) 360 as a managed service.”

To learn more about how ExtraHop and Overwatch are delivering M-NDR, visit: https://www.extrahop.com/partners/overwatch/

Source: ExtraHop