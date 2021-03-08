Here is a listing of ChannelNext events coming up:

April 21st: ChannelNext Virtual: “Thriving in a Digital-First Economy”

We have all witnessed the recent digital transformation of business. You can either wait until things get back to the old days or pivot into this new digital world. Whatever happens, it is obvious that a digital-first business strategy is now prudent and probably the only way to future-proof your business. In this event, we are going to break down the digital marketing playbook for channel partners.

May 19th: ChannelNext21 Virtual: “Improving your Cyber Security Business”

There are currently about 3,000 companies in the cyber security space and more coming… For many reasons, most channel partners are constantly challenged in building or improving their security practice in-house. What can MSPs do to stay ahead of the game of delivering the best possible managed security services to their customers?

June 23rd: ChannelNext21 Virtual: “The Great Canadian CN21 North Expo”

July 22nd: ChannelNext21 Virtual: “Everything Cloud and Top 10 SaaS Showcase”

September 22nd: ChannelNext21 Hybrid: East

October 20th: ChannelNext21 Hybrid: Central

November 25th: ChannelNext21 Hybrid: West

December 9th: Britain’s Reseller Choice Awards & 50 Best Managed Companies, London, UK

December 15th: ChannelNext21 Virtual: “Channel Predictions & Holiday Season Happy Hour”

February 3rd, 2022: Canada’s Reseller Choice Awards & Best Managed Companies, Toronto, Ontario

February 17th, 2022: Channel Manager Summit, Toronto, Ontario

