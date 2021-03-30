eStruxture, the largest Canadian-owned cloud and carrier-neutral data center provider, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all eight Canadian data centers from Aptum Technologies, a global hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider, along with all customers and employees associated with its colocation business. The addition of these strategic locations complements eStruxture’s existing portfolio of six data centers in Montreal, Vancouver, and Calgary, further strengthening the company’s pan-Canadian platform and adding key industry verticals to its portfolio.

“We have entered an agreement to acquire Aptum Technologies’ Canadian colocation business and are delighted to welcome Aptum’s existing data center employees and colocation customers to the eStruxture family,” says Todd Coleman, President and CEO of eStruxture. “This acquisition allows us to significantly scale our platform, further expand our reach and customer base in the Vancouver and Montreal areas, and enter the Toronto market in a meaningful way. eStruxture is proud of its Canadian roots and is committed to continuing to invest in our economy, create more jobs for Canadians, and offer a data center platform that is ideal for companies that want to grow or establish their footprint in Canada.”

eStruxture will provide one of the largest amounts of immediately sellable capacity in Canada for companies looking to speed up their time to market. Moreover, customers will benefit from access to two of Canada’s largest carrier hotels located at 151 Front Street West in Toronto and 555 Hastings in Vancouver. This will add over two hundred new network providers to eStruxture’s ecosystem including access to the Toronto Internet Exchange (TorIX) and the Vancouver Internet Exchange (VANIX). Aptum will continue as one of eStruxture’s largest customers in Canada.

With the addition of the new facilities (five in Toronto, two in Montreal and one in Vancouver), eStruxture will operate a total of 14 facilities across Canada, increasing its total footprint to over 600,000 square feet of combined data center space and a total IT capacity of 100 megawatts. The newly acquired data centers offer both central and edge locations, are scalable, sustainably designed, and highly connected.