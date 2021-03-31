ESET, a global leader in IT security, is hosting the Sixth Annual Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship and for the first time ever, ESET Canada will be participating in the program.

ESET Canada will be awarding $5,000 to a woman in Canada currently enrolled in a graduate or undergraduate program majoring in a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field.

“We are thrilled ESET Canada will be participating in the program for the first time this year,” says Celeste Blodgett, vice president of human resources at ESET. “Empowering women to pursue their passions through a career in cybersecurity is critical in order to cultivate an under-represented segment of talent in the sector. The ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship aims to break down barriers of entry in order to support the next generation of female cybersecurity experts.”

Applications for the scholarship are due by May 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Those ineligible to apply are encouraged to share this opportunity with friends and family.

An (ISC)2 Women in Cybersecurity Report found that men currently outnumber women three to one in the field of cybersecurity, underscoring the importance of supporting women in their pursuit of a degree in STEM.

“For the past five years, it has been inspiring to see the number of women who have applied for the scholarship, showing both their passion in the technology field and desire to do good in the world with their unique skillset,” says Blodgett. “We are confident we will see that same passion from the Canadians who apply to the program this year.”

REQUIREMENTS, DETAILS AND HOW TO APPLY

ESET will award a $5,000 scholarship to a woman who is currently enrolled as a graduate/undergraduate student in Canada, majoring in a STEM field of study.

Submissions will be accepted from March 30, 2021 – May 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

ESET will announce the winner on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

What do I submit / How do I submit my application?

Applicants must email the following attachments to CA-scholarship@eset.com with a subject line of “Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship”: