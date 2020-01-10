For over 30 years, ESET has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services for businesses and consumers worldwide. From a small dynamic company, they have grown into a global brand with over 110 million users in 202 countries and 13 global research and development centres—including one in Montreal, Quebec.

The majority of their resellers have been with them for more than 10 years. In fact, several of their partners have been selling ESET solutions since 2004; more than a decade before ESET formally launched in Canada. Initially attracted to their effective coverage model and speed, reseller partners have stayed with ESET for their continuous innovation in proactive protection and supporting services in the face of an ever-changing threat landscape.

Today, ESET’s business portfolio goes well beyond antivirus software and consists exclusively of paid products, proven to be of elite quality by winning over 100 prestigious VB100 awards and being named as the only Challenger in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms for two years in a row.

Since the Canadian office was opened in 2016, they have received a total of eight Reseller Choice Awards, including a back-to-back category win for Best Security Vendor solely based on partner votes. Their business is dedicated to supporting partners at all levels and helping them achieve their business goals. The recognition received from partners reaffirms that Their partner-led, go-to-market strategy in Canada is working. For that reason, they continue to invest in a broad range of benefits and resources including an automated marketing center to aid partner marketing capabilities, market development funds, volume incentive rebates, deal registrations, sales tools and great incentive programs.

The upcoming Reseller Choice Awards will be their third-year sponsoring, and once again, it provides an opportunity to network with current and prospective reseller partners to benefit in a mutual growth. “We are very optimistic about the future for ESET Canada and confident in our channel strategy as a right one to help drive the growth we are targeting”, said ESET Canada Country Manager Bob Bonneau.

“ESET has taken the top spot for best security solution for the past two years. They seem to be blazing a trail in the Canadian IT Channel. Will see if they can win the top spot again for the third consecutive year in one of the hottest categories in the channel. We do truly appreciate the ongoing support for this nationwide survey by our sponsors like ESET”, said Julian Lee, President of TechnoPlanet, who hosts the Reseller Choice Awards, now in its 13th year.

