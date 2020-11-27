ESET announced the launch of Safer Kids Online, a new resource platform for kids, parents and educators dedicated to building a safer online environment for children across North America. The website and corresponding newsletter features blogs, vlogs, parental guidance and expert insight that helps children enjoy the full potential of the Internet in a secure digital world.

While the Internet can be a valuable resource for information and news and provide a vital connection to the outside world – especially as many children are now learning from home – it can expose children to cyberbullying, unsolicited attention and inappropriate or unsafe content.

It can also expose children to identity theft.

According to a 2018 study by Javelin Strategy & Research, more than one million children were the victims of identity theft in 2017, with two-thirds of those children under the age of eight and 20 per cent between the ages of eight and 12.

“Today’s kids are growing up with the Internet at their fingertips, and many are spending a considerable amount of time online,” said Tony Anscombe, chief security evangelist at ESET. “Yet understandably, many parents have a hard time not just monitoring their kids’ screen time, but also making sure their kids are practicing safe behavior while online. Given ESET’s in-depth knowledge and experience monitoring and addressing cybersecurity threats, Safer Kids Online aims to make parents’ jobs a little less difficult by providing easy-to-use tips and resources to help them better navigate their kids’ online lives.”

In addition to drawing on the knowledge of ESET’s cybersecurity professionals, the content on Safer Kids Online will be developed in consultation with child Internet safety experts and feature a variety of topics, including social media, cyberbullying, creating strong passwords, how to recognize malware and how to stay safe while gaming online. To find out more or to sign up for Safer Kids Online monthly newsletter, visitwww.saferkidsonline.eset.com.

To further support its efforts to foster a safe Internet for kids, ESET has become a member of the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI), an international, non-profit organization that brings together leaders in industry, government and non-profit sectors to collaborate and innovate new solutions and policies in the field of online safety.

Source: ESET