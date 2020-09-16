Epson announced three new color multifunction line head printers, the Epson WorkForce® Enterprise WF-C20600, WF-C20750 and WF-C21000. The next-generation WorkForce Enterprise printing portfolio spans from mid- to high-volume – 60 ISO ppm, 75 ISO ppm and 100 ISO ppm† (black/color) – providing partners with a suite of reliable, cost-effective, color office printing solutions to address a range of business printing requirements.

Disrupting traditional office printing with Epson’s PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™, the WF-C21000, WF-C20750 and WF-C20600 offer the lowest power consumption in their class1 and are designed to require minimal intervention with fewer maintenance parts. The new WorkForce Enterprise color MFPs offer remarkable reliability, auto-sensing Nozzle Verification Technology, fast first page out, and a full suite of advanced security features to help improve printing workflows and allow businesses to focus time on managing the business, not the printers.

With robust finishing options and double the finishing speeds of its predecessor, the improved professional staple finisher features stapling, stacking and hole punch capabilities, while the new professional booklet finisher includes the professional stapler finisher capabilities, as well as a booklet making feature.

Supplementing the success of its color predecessor, the WF-C20590, the flagship WF-C21000 offers the fastest print speed in its class2 and provides large workgroups and departments with high-speed and high-quality printing. The WF-C20750 offers fast speeds of up to 75 ISO ppm† (black/color) while the WF-C20600 speeds through prints at 60 ISO ppm† (black/color), providing partners with a suite of scalable printing solutions.

“The launch of the next-generation enterprise printing lineup marks Epson’s continued commitment to providing partners with office printing solutions to shape futureproof businesses as well as great revenue potential,” said Mark Matthews, vice president of commercial sales and marketing, Epson America. “With Epson’s Heat-Free Technology, the WF-C21000, WF-C20750 and WF-C20600 are designed to meet the efficiency and versatility needs of corporate offices while revolutionizing workgroup printing productivity and producing high-quality color prints.”

The new WF-C21000, WF-C20750 and WF-C20600 are compatible with industry-leading third-party solutions and support Epson Open Platform for seamless workflow integration with partner solutions, including Kofax and PaperCut™. Users can print from wherever business leads with mobile printing from Chrome and iOS3 devices.4

The WF-C21000, WF-C20750 and WF-C20600 are compatible with Epson’s free cloud-based printer fleet management tool, Epson Remote Services, providing partners with extensive insight into their Epson printer activity to help improve service support and operational efficiency.