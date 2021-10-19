The remote workforce and small offices benefit from printing solutions with high-yield consumables, given costs and maintenance are typically top-of-mind. Epson America, Inc.announced the WorkForce ST-C4100 and ST-C2100 Supertank Color MFPs with supersized ink tanks and up to two years of ink guaranteed.1 The ST-C4100 and ST-C2100 have a small, compact footprint and offer up to 90 percent savings on ink with low-cost replacement ink bottles versus ink cartridges2 – equivalent to about 90 individual ink cartridges.3

The new Supertank printers are engineered for reliability in small offices and home offices with a permanent printhead designed to last the life of the printer and include a two-year limited warranty. Both models deliver vibrant graphics and razor-sharp text and use Epson’s exclusive EcoFit bottles that are auto-start/stop and uniquely keyed for easy filling of each color.

Both models are compatible with the Epson Smart Panel app,8 a “command center” to setup, operate and monitor the device. The ST-C4100 replaces its predecessor, the ST-4000, and the ST-C2100 replaces its predecessor, the ST-C2000, to join Epson’s business inkjet Supertank lineup of high-quality business printing MFPs.

Source: Epson