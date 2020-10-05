Epson America introduced the Epson WorkForce EC-C7000, the affordable color A3 multifunction printer designed for reliability and to deliver fast, professional-quality prints up to 13″ x 19″. Engineered to meet the needs of today’s hybrid workforce, the EC-C7000 produces fast, high-quality, color prints with DURABrite Ultra instant-dry pigment ink and offers simple wireless setup1 for professionals working remote, promoting productivity at home, in small businesses or wherever work might lead.

To support businesses in today’s shifting work environments, the EC-C7000 offers flexible features for retail, architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), remote offices, and home offices requiring a reliable, color MFP capable of printing up to 13”x19”. The EC-C7000 offers convenient security features, including secure wireless and secure data erase, and easy wireless setup on a smartphone or mobile device1 with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Additional flexibility and convenience features include built-in wireless, Wi-Fi Direct 2 and Ethernet networking.

Alan Chen from Epson mentioned that Epson aims to equip its partners with the technology to ready their clients’ businesses for prosperity and maneuver workflow obstacles. Recognizing the surge in employees working from home and in hybrid environments, Epson designed the EC-C7000 to help businesses bring affordable, professional-quality printing in-house for businesses such as the hospitality sector mandated to print and display signage or create disposable menus.